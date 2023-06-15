The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a triple and seven walks while batting .244.

This year, Frazier has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .286 AVG .222 .333 OBP .364 .286 SLG .296 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 9/6 1 SB 2

