Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a triple and seven walks while batting .244.
- This year, Frazier has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.333
|OBP
|.364
|.286
|SLG
|.296
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|9/6
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .305 batting average against him.
