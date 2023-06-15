Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .263.
- Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with two homers.
- Morel has had a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- In 40.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (44.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (63.0%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.231
|AVG
|.286
|.268
|OBP
|.365
|.487
|SLG
|.750
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|8
|7
|RBI
|14
|15/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Pirates allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9).
