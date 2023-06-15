Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 62 hits.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (22.6%).
- He has not homered in his 62 games this season.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.8%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.308
|AVG
|.228
|.390
|OBP
|.290
|.383
|SLG
|.299
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/9
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove (0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an 8.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
