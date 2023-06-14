Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 13 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.274
|AVG
|.245
|.330
|OBP
|.314
|.405
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Kershaw (8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth.
