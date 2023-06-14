Yan Gomes (.357 slugging percentage in his past 10 games, including one home run) will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (46.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (38.5%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 22 .317 AVG .236 .333 OBP .260 .533 SLG .375 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 11/2 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings