The Chicago White Sox (29-39) take a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29), at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (3-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.

Clevinger heads into the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Clevinger will look to extend an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (8-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kershaw has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.