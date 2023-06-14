Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-39) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (3-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have won in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (280 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule