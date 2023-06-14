After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .259 with nine doubles and 11 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 47 games this year (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).

In 47 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (19.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .244 AVG .272 .277 OBP .318 .278 SLG .330 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings