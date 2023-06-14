Patrick Wisdom, carrying a .065 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 36 hits, batting .198 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 155th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 25 of 55 games this season (45.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .152 AVG .233 .264 OBP .307 .430 SLG .505 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 31/12 K/BB 48/10 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings