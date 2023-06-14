How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Citi Field against Mark Canha and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets rank 10th-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- The Mets' .394 slugging percentage is 19th in the majors.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Mets rank 17th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.
- The Mets' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.381).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Fueled by 199 extra-base hits, the Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- The Yankees average 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the league.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Verlander has registered three quality starts this season.
- Verlander has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this matchup.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Cole has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-6
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
|6/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Ronel Blanco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.