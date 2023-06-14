The Chicago Cubs (29-37) will rely on Nico Hoerner when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+120). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 14 (48.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cubs have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) - 0.5 (+195) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 4th

