Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs head into the second of a three-game series against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs are 1-2-0 against the spread.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 14-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 66 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-1).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-16 13-21 12-18 17-19 18-28 11-9

