Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (29-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 14.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 285 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule