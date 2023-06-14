On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with at least two hits 14 times (21.5%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 24 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 25 of 65 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .258 AVG .238 .355 OBP .307 .483 SLG .385 15 XBH 13 6 HR 2 19 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 31/10 0 SB 0

