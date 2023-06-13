The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-38) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Phillies, and the White Sox a series loss to the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.72 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will send Lynn (4-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 36-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Lynn is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Lynn enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .163 in eight games this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Gonsolin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

