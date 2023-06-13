You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 58 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI.

He has a .244/.328/.429 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 64 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.318/.525 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .342/.416/.589 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .263/.367/.534 on the season.

Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

