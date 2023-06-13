Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Dodgers on June 13, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 58 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI.
- He has a .244/.328/.429 slash line on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 64 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .264/.318/.525 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .342/.416/.589 on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .263/.367/.534 on the season.
- Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
