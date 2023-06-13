On Tuesday, June 13 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) host the Chicago White Sox (29-38) at Dodger Stadium. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Lance Lynn will take the hill for the White Sox.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +165 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.72 ERA)

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 32 out of the 54 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

