Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Fueled by 193 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 279 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (4-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Lynn has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller

