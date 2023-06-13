White Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (29-38) at 10:10 PM (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox's record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).
- The White Sox have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (279 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Lance Lynn vs Luis Severino
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|L 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Randy Vasquez
|June 9
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
