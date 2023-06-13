Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (29-38) at 10:10 PM (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox's record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The White Sox have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (279 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule