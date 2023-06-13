After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .263 with nine doubles and 10 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 46 games this season.

In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .244 AVG .280 .277 OBP .321 .278 SLG .340 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 19/6 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings