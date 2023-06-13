The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (26.5%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 29 .268 AVG .284 .373 OBP .363 .380 SLG .495 6 XBH 12 1 HR 5 8 RBI 11 14/11 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings