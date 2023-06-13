The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Marlins.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .200 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.

This year, Gonzalez has totaled at least one hit in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 33), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%).

In eight of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .250 AVG .160 .244 OBP .192 .550 SLG .260 6 XBH 3 2 HR 1 9 RBI 5 14/0 K/BB 20/2 3 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings