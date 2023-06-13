Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 130th in slugging.
- In 73.7% of his games this year (42 of 57), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (29.8%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.293
|AVG
|.270
|.336
|OBP
|.331
|.431
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|11
|12/7
|K/BB
|17/10
|8
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.