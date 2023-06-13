Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .194 with three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .235.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.
- He has not homered in his 33 games this year.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in six games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (9.1%).
- In 30.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.236
|AVG
|.234
|.276
|OBP
|.294
|.309
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.23 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
