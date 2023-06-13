Tuesday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Brewers and the Twins, who will be sending Corbin Burnes and Pablo Lopez to the mound, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 13.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (0-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

ATL: Strider DET: Olson 13 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 3.91 ERA 2.70 14.8 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers

ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 DET Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 7.5 runs

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (6-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

TOR: Bassitt BAL: Kremer 13 (82 IP) Games/IP 13 (70 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.89 7.7 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

COL: Anderson BOS: Crawford 7 (32 IP) Games/IP 12 (36.2 IP) 2.25 ERA 3.44 5.3 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

Yankees at Mets Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will look to Max Scherzer (5-2) when the teams meet Tuesday.

NYY: Severino NYM: Scherzer 4 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.1 IP) 5.75 ERA 3.71 8.0 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYY Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Brewers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Lopez (3-3) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

MIL: Burnes MIN: Lopez 13 (77.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (78.1 IP) 3.36 ERA 4.25 8.7 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

SF: Cobb STL: Flaherty 13 (74.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (69.1 IP) 3.01 ERA 4.15 8.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (1-4) when the teams face off Tuesday.

PIT: Ortiz CHC: Taillon 6 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (42.1 IP) 4.23 ERA 6.80 5.2 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

LAA: Barria TEX: Gray 14 (39 IP) Games/IP 12 (73.2 IP) 2.08 ERA 2.32 8.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-6) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Hunter Brown (5-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

WSH: Corbin HOU: Brown 13 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (68.1 IP) 4.89 ERA 3.82 5.6 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-10) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

CIN: Williamson KC: Lyles 5 (26.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (73.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 6.72 7.1 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 10 runs

Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zach Davies (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Wheeler ARI: Davies 13 (76 IP) Games/IP 5 (25 IP) 3.91 ERA 4.68 10.3 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Hogan Harris (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

TB: Beeks OAK: Harris 24 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (15.1 IP) 6.12 ERA 6.46 9.2 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics

TB Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-4) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (5-5) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

MIA: Cabrera SEA: Kirby 13 (63 IP) Games/IP 12 (74.2 IP) 4.29 ERA 3.50 11.4 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7 runs

Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-1) to the bump as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Joe Musgrove (3-2) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

CLE: Bibee SD: Musgrove 8 (44.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.1 IP) 3.05 ERA 4.35 8.5 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Tony Gonsolin (3-1) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

CHW: Lynn LAD: Gonsolin 13 (72.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.2 IP) 6.72 ERA 2.21 10.0 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -200

-200 CHW Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

