Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 64 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .525, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (21 of 64), with two or more RBI nine times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 64 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.254
|AVG
|.275
|.311
|OBP
|.326
|.541
|SLG
|.508
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.21 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .163 against him.
