After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 64 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .525, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (21 of 64), with two or more RBI nine times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 64 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .254 AVG .275 .311 OBP .326 .541 SLG .508 19 XBH 14 8 HR 7 16 RBI 18 38/8 K/BB 39/5 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings