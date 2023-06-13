On Tuesday, Ian Happ (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.4%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (26.6%), including three multi-run games (4.7%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .245 AVG .273 .372 OBP .396 .358 SLG .397 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 12 RBI 11 34/22 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

