Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.4%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (26.6%), including three multi-run games (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.245
|AVG
|.273
|.372
|OBP
|.396
|.358
|SLG
|.397
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|34/22
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.