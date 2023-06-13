The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .228.

In 26 of 49 games this season (53.1%) Sheets has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.2%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .200 AVG .258 .275 OBP .329 .329 SLG .470 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 16/8 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings