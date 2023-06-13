Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .228.
- In 26 of 49 games this season (53.1%) Sheets has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.2%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.258
|.275
|OBP
|.329
|.329
|SLG
|.470
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .163 against him.
