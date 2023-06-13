Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.
- In 57.8% of his 64 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 22 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.359
|OBP
|.336
|.441
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|9
|29/13
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.