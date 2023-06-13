Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (28-37) on Tuesday, June 13 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30), who will answer with Luis Ortiz. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (1-4, 6.80 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 13 (46.4%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 8-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.