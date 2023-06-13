Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 13 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (46.4%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Chicago has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games).

The Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-33-1).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 13-21 12-18 16-19 17-28 11-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.