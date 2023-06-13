Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (28-37) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-4) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 13 (46.4%) of those contests.

Chicago is 8-8 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 274 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

Cubs Schedule