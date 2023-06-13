The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (4.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .258 AVG .229 .355 OBP .301 .483 SLG .373 15 XBH 12 6 HR 2 19 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 30/10 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings