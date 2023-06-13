Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .270 with 23 walks and 30 runs scored.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this year.
- In 12 games this year (20.0%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.390
|OBP
|.295
|.383
|SLG
|.311
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|6
|20/14
|K/BB
|15/9
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.21 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .163 to his opponents.
