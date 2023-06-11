On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .264.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), with multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.

He has scored in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .277 AVG .253 .333 OBP .327 .410 SLG .407 7 XBH 8 2 HR 3 6 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings