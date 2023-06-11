Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (5-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 6 6.0 0 0 0 7 3 vs. Angels May. 30 5.0 4 3 3 5 2 at Tigers May. 25 3.2 6 4 4 4 7 vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 57 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI.

He has a .244/.330/.427 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 62 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.315/.508 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 90 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .402/.452/.491 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .526 with four doubles, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .249/.337/.524 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0

