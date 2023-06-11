The Chicago White Sox (29-37) will look to Andrew Vaughn when they host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (36-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the White Sox have a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (50%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 10-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

