How to Watch the White Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB action with 69 total home runs.
- Chicago is 24th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (274 total).
- The White Sox rank 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Chicago has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
- Giolito enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Giolito will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 outings this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bryce Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
