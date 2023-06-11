Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB action with 69 total home runs.

Chicago is 24th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (274 total).

The White Sox rank 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.

Giolito enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Giolito will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 outings this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Bryce Miller

