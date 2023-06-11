2023 RBC Canadian Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Cheng Tsung Pan currently leads the way (-14, +360 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open .
RBC Canadian Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards
RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +300
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|5
|4
|37th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|5th
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
Cheng Tsung Pan
- Tee Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-14)
- Odds to Win: +360
Pan Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|29th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
Justin Rose
- Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +550
Rose Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|14th
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|21st
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|3rd
Tommy Fleetwood
- Tee Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +600
Fleetwood Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|29th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|39th
|Round 3
|64
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
Mark Hubbard
- Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Hubbard Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|5th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|39th
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|5
|1
|3rd
RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Nick Taylor
|8th (-11)
|+1600
|Andrew Novak
|2nd (-12)
|+1600
|Harry Higgs
|2nd (-12)
|+2000
|Aaron Rai
|8th (-11)
|+2000
|Corey Conners
|10th (-10)
|+2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|13th (-8)
|+8000
|Brandon Wu
|11th (-9)
|+10000
|Harry Hall
|46th (-2)
|+12500
|Webb Simpson
|MC ()
|+12500
|Justin Rose
|2nd (-12)
|+4000
