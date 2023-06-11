The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .235.

In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 32 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .236 AVG .233 .276 OBP .298 .309 SLG .256 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 6 5/1 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings