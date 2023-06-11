Luis Robert -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Robert has had a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (20.6%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .246 AVG .275 .305 OBP .326 .508 SLG .508 17 XBH 14 7 HR 7 14 RBI 18 36/8 K/BB 39/5 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings