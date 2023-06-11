The Chicago Cubs (28-36) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the San Francisco Giants (32-32) on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants will call on John Brebbia (2-0) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

The Cubs are sending Wesneski (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Wesneski is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Wesneski will try to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .204.

None of Brebbia's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts this season, Brebbia has yet to get through five or more innings.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

John Brebbia vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 271 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 523 hits, 19th in baseball, with 72 home runs (16th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 0-for-6 over two innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.