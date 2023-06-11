Cubs vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 11
The Chicago Cubs (28-36) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the San Francisco Giants (32-32) on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
The Giants will call on John Brebbia (2-0) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).
Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski
- The Cubs are sending Wesneski (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
- Wesneski is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.
- Wesneski will try to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .204.
- None of Brebbia's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In six starts this season, Brebbia has yet to get through five or more innings.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
John Brebbia vs. Cubs
- The Cubs have scored 271 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 523 hits, 19th in baseball, with 72 home runs (16th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 0-for-6 over two innings.
