LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (32-32) on Sunday, June 11, when they clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (28-36) at Oracle Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+120). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 7-11 (winning only 38.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Cubs have won in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 4th

