Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks while hitting .198.
- This year, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 32 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.160
|.243
|OBP
|.192
|.556
|SLG
|.260
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|12/0
|K/BB
|20/2
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.19 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
