Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks while hitting .198.
  • This year, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 32 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.250 AVG .160
.243 OBP .192
.556 SLG .260
5 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
12/0 K/BB 20/2
3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Alcantara (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.19 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.