Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .308 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 62 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .517, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year (28 of 62), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.254
|AVG
|.275
|.315
|OBP
|.326
|.526
|SLG
|.508
|17
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|18
|35/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
