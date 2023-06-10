On Saturday, Jake Burger (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.

Burger has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).

In 28.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 18 .329 AVG .161 .378 OBP .209 .805 SLG .323 16 XBH 6 11 HR 2 26 RBI 5 23/6 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings