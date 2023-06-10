The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 39 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.5%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (15 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (27.4%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .245 AVG .283 .372 OBP .407 .358 SLG .416 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 12 RBI 11 34/22 K/BB 32/24 3 SB 2

