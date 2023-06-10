Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .233.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (26 of 48), with more than one hit four times (8.3%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has driven home a run in 12 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 15 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.209
|AVG
|.258
|.286
|OBP
|.329
|.343
|SLG
|.470
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|15/8
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
