Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Marlins Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Marlins
|White Sox vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Marlins Odds
|White Sox vs Marlins Prediction
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (17.1%).
- He has homered in six games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 48.6% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.321
|AVG
|.172
|.357
|OBP
|.262
|.462
|SLG
|.397
|5
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.