The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .258.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%) Swanson has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 18 games this year (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 22 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .288 AVG .230 .359 OBP .347 .441 SLG .369 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 17 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 36/21 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings